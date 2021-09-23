 Skip to main content
Iowa Workforce Development to Host Local Workforce
Iowa Workforce Development to Host Local Workforce

IWD

WATERLOO – Iowa Workforce Development will host a workforce roundtable in Waterloo on September 29, as part of a series being held across the state this fall to partner with businesses in addressing the state’s workforce shortage.

All attendees at the roundtables will be provided information regarding existing workforce strategies they can adopt to help meet their needs. Available resources will also be highlighted that help with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community and education partners, upskilling employees, and removing barriers such as childcare concerns that sometimes can block Iowans from entering the workforce. Employers, local business members, and educators are encouraged to attend. 

Registration can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workforce-roundtable-waterloo-tickets-171206742977.

In conjunction with the roundtables, IWD will lead a support team to conduct workforce needs assessments for interested local employers onsite. Employers interested in hosting a workforce assessment can send an email to iwdassessments@iwd.iowa.gov.

