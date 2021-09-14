 Skip to main content
Hy-Vee Donates More Than 3,700 Pounds of Dates to HACAP
Hy-Vee Donates More Than 3,700 Pounds of Dates to HACAP

WATERLOO-Hy-Vee, Inc. will donate 3,740 pounds of Bard Valley Medjool dates to HACAP on Friday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. 

Hy-Vee is donating 680 packages of Bard Valley Medjool dates, each package containing five and a half pounds of dates. With an average of 18 dates per pound, it its estimated that each bag will contain roughly 99 dates. In all, the dates collectively weigh 3,740 pounds (or approximately 67,320 dates).   

The donation comes as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa. As more families remain financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee believes it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need.

