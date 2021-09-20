Healthiest State Annoucnes New Leadership

WATERLOO -- The Healthiest State Initiative announces three new members to its board of directors.

Quentin Hart, Meg Schneider, and Aaron Wiese.

Quentin Hart is the first African American elected to the office of Mayor for the City of Waterloo. Preceding the election, Hart served as the Associate Director of Multicultural Affairs for Hawkeye Community College and represented the citizens of Waterloo as Ward 4 Councilman.

Meg Schneider is the Senior Vice President of Business Resources and Community Development at the Greater Des Moines Partnership overseeing member value and benefits. In her role, she also participates in the Capital Crossroads regional vision plan’s work focusing on wellness.

Aaron Wiese is President, Digital Growth and Co-Chief Operating Officer for Hy-Vee. Prior to his current role, Aaron was instrumental in leading multiple facets of Hy-Vee’s health and wellness division, as well as serving as President of Hy-Vee subsidiary Amber Specialty Pharmacy for several years.

“We are excited to welcome Quentin, Meg and Aaron to the Board of Directors,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “Their influence spans statewide and each brings a different experience – from working directly in communities to leading one of Iowa’s largest companies – that will be beneficial in our efforts to become the healthiest state in the nation.”

