Hawkeye Community College to Host Hiring Fair

WATERLOO -- Hawkeye Community College will host a hiring fair on from 10-1 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Health Education and Services Center (HESC) on Hawkeye’s Main Campus, 1501 E. Orange Rd.

Nearly 50 employers will be on hand to discuss career opportunities in manufacturing, healthcare, business, and agriculture. The hiring fair is open to the general public. A full list of participating companies can be found at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/hiring-fair.