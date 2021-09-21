Grow Cedar Valley Hosts Business After Hours

Business After Hours is a unique opportunity for Grow Cedar Valley investors to network and experience various business locations throughout the Cedar Valley. Attendees learn special information and insight about the sponsoring business while socializing and enjoying complimentary hors d'oeuvres.

There is no cost for Grow Cedar Valley members to attend. Deadline to register is Thursday, September 23. The premier sponsor for this event is Lincoln Savings Bank. Gold sponsor is Strategic Imaging. For more information or to register for this event contact Bette Wubbena at bette@growcedarvalley.com or call 319-232.1156.