Grow Cedar Valley Elects New Leadership

WATERLOO -- Becky Guinn, Waterloo Factory Manager of John Deere Waterloo Operations, was elected as Chair of the Grow Cedar Valley Board of Directors and began her term at the annual meeting held July 20 at the Hawkeye Community College Van G. Miller Adult Learning Center in downtown Waterloo. Guinn will chair the regional economic and community development organization through the 2022 fiscal year.

Other officers elected to lead the organization with Guinn are: Vice Chair Mike Mallaro, VGM Group, Inc.; Treasurer Leslie Prideaux, University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association; and Past Chair Chris Fereday, PDCM Insurance. The officers are joined by Mayor Rob Green, City of Cedar Falls; Mayor Quentin Hart, City of Waterloo; the newly renamed Community Development Council Chair David Wilson, Ryan Companies US, Inc.; Leader Valley Council Chair Matt Meyers, John Deere Waterloo Operations; and TechWorks Campus Chair Tim Hurley to form Grow Cedar Valley’s Executive Committee.

The newly elected members of the Board include: Gwenne Berry, University of Northern Iowa; Renee Christoffer, Veridian Credit Union; David Deeds, JSA Development, LLC; Pam Delagardelle, UnityPoint Health – Allen Hospital; Lexie Heath, Farmers State Bank; Atul Patel, Open Door Hospitality; Rick Petersen, Tyson Fresh Meats; and Amy Wienands, Amy Wienands Real Estate.

Retiring from the board is Stacey Bentley, Community Bank & Trust; Brooke Croshier-Sidebotham, University of Northern Iowa; Jim Denholm, CUNA Mutual Group; Jack Dusenbery, MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; Matt Halbur, Rydell Chevrolet; Pete Meehan, Financial Decisions Group; Andrew Robeson, Turning Point Investments; Erik Skovgard, Lincoln Savings Bank; and Jim Walsh, JSA Development, LLC.

