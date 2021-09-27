Grow Cedar Valley Announces 2021 Annual Award Recipients

WATERLOO -- Grow Cedar Valley’s Annual Celebration will be held October 12 at the Bien VenU Event Center, 7400 Hudson Rd., Cedar Falls beginning at 6:00 with a social hour followed by dinner and awards ceremony. Emcees for the evening will be Stacey Bentley, Community Bank & Trust and John Huff, KWWL. The Annual Celebration’s premier sponsor is Community Bank & Trust.

The event will recognize individuals, businesses, and organizations for their outstanding contribution and dedication to the Cedar Valley.

The 2021 award recipients are: Economic Diversity & Inclusion Award: CBE Companies; Cedar Valley Partner Award: UnityPoint Health – Black Hawk Grundy Center Mental Health, Inc.; Cedar Valley Innovation Award: O&P1; John Deere Treating Capital Well Award: Lincoln Savings Bank; Business of the Year (1-50 FTE’s): SERVPRO Black Hawk County, Business of the Year (51 + FTE’s): Soifer Family McDonald’s, Cedar Valley Business Leader Award: Katy Susong, Cardinal Construction; Legacy Award: Jim Waterbury.

To purchase a corporate table or ticket, please contact Bette Wubbena, Grow Cedar Valley, 319-269-1962 or bette@growcedarvalley.com.

