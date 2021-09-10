GreenState Earns Juntos Avanzamos Desgination

CEDAR FALLS -- This month GreenState Credit Union will be celebrating its newly appointed Juntos Avanzamos (Together We Advance) designation – a prestigious national award given by Inclusiv. The Juntos Avanzamos designation is awarded to credit unions that are committed to serving the Latino and immigrant communities by providing education and services that provide well-being.

In recognition of this honor, community members, business leaders, GreenState employees, and Inclusiv executives will be gathering in Des Moines for a private reception catered by Brazil Terra Grill. A public proclamation will take place on Saturday morning, September 25th at the Latino Heritage Festival at Western Gateway Park, downtown Des Moines. In partnership with the Latino Heritage Festival, GreenState members will be able to pick up free festival tickets at their location at 4729 SW 9th St in Des Moines.

“We are honored to join the Juntos Avanzamos family and to continue our work to better serve the Latino community in our field of membership,” states Jeff Disterhoft, GreenState President/CEO. “Our commitment includes making sure we hire the right bilingual talent, welcome members in their preferred language and make our products and services accessible. Our work is just beginning.”

