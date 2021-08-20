 Skip to main content
Gray Lane Yoga Grand Opening
Gray Lane Yoga Grand Opening

  • Updated
Gray Lane Yoga

WATERLOO -- For a year, the Gray Lane Yoga community has been practicing together virtually but now, they have put down their roots in Waterloo!

Come to their grand opening from noon to 3 p.m., on Sunday, August 22 at 302 Commercial St. Ste. C. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m.

While exploring this beautifully renovated, whimsical studio; you’ll have the chance to meet its instructors, founding members and owner, Kelsey Hahn-O’Bannon.
 
Enjoy light snacks and drinks while you tour the space that’s filled special things, ‘each one there to make you smile.’ From the a hand-painted moon mural to the 20 different varieties of plants; Gray Lane Yoga has an atmosphere that will have you feeling like you just came home. 
