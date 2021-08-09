 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Governor Reynolds Appoints New District Judge
0 comments

Governor Reynolds Appoints New District Judge

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Meghan Corbin

Meghan Corbin

DES MOINES -- Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced her appointment of Meghan Corbin as a district court judge in the Seventh Judicial District. 

Corbin, of Davenport, Iowa, currently serves as a magistrate in the Seventh Judicial District and practices law with Gomez May LLP in Davenport. Corbin received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law. 

Corbin fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Mark D. CleveThe Seventh Judicial District includes Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Veridian promotes Kami Todd
Exclusive

Veridian promotes Kami Todd

WATERLOO-Veridian Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Kami Todd to the position of consumer lending relations underwriter. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News