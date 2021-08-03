Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments

DES MOINES-Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:
Board of Barbering:
Rebecca Brockmann, O’Brien
Board of Dietetics:
Janet Rydberg, Polk
Board of Medicine:
Chad Stadsvold, Woodbury
Patricia Fasbender, Polk
Board of Nursing Home Administrators:
Cindy Dozark, Crawford
Theresa Nielsen, Clinton
Board of Pharmacy:
James Mennen, Johnson
Boiler and Pressure Vessel Board:
Brett Brecke, Linn
Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board
Scott Hobart, Scott
Melanie Cleveringa, Sioux
Carol Meade, Benton
Darci Alt, Dallas
Commission Veterans Affairs:
George Mosby, Polk
Deaf Services Commission:
Brian Gongol, Polk
Electrical Examining Board:
Sara Fasching, Wapello
Luke Maloney, Linn
Elevator Safety Board:
Candace Biddle, Polk
Kelly Still, Polk
Healthy and Well Kids In Iowa Board (HAWK-I):
Mary Scieszinski, Dallas
Mike Stopulos, Scott
Health Facilities Council
Kelly Blackford, Linn
Iowa Comprehensive Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Fund Board:
John Maynes, Warren
Mental Health and Disability Services Commission
Don Kass, Plymouth
Jeff Sorenson, Muscatine
June Klein-Bacon, Black Hawk
Richard Whitaker, Scott
Russell Wood, Story
Sarah Berndt, Henry
Natural Resource Commission:
Tammi Kircher, Lee
Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Board:
Toni Knight, Polk
Curt Baker, Warren
State Board of Education
Rod Bradley, Crawford
The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:
Advisory Council on Brain Injuries:
Ashley Smith, Iowa
Rachel Anderson, Boone
Carmine Boal, Polk
David Russell, Polk
Mary Underwood, Dallas
Danielle Brazant, Linn
Andrea Gomez, Page
Capitol Planning Commission:
Carol Grant, Polk
Malcolm Hankins, Polk
Tracee Knapp, Iowa
College Student Aid Commission:
Timothy Fitzgibbon, Polk
Terry Murrell, Woodbury
Commission of Libraries:
Brandon Denner, Dallas
Zachary Stier, Boone
Council on Agricultural Education:
Catherine Miller-Sands, Louisa
Kim Gibson, Warren
Council on Human Services:
Sam Wallace, Polk
Skyler Mayberry-Mayes, Polk
Kay Fisk, Linn
Monika Jindal, Johnson
Criminal Justice Information Systems Advisory Committee:
Maxx Godsey, Polk
Sarah Fineran, Polk
Jessica Reynolds, Story
Dependent Adult Advisory Council:
Cindy Hopkins, Wapello
Penny Cutler, Marshall
Fire Service and Emergency Response Council:
Scott Kovarna, Plymouth
Brian Platz, Johnson
Pamela Kenkel, Dallas
Historical Records Advisory Board:
Wesley Enos, Polk
Hope Bibens, Polk
iJAG:
Mary Thompson, Polk
Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation:
Chris Diebel, Polk
Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council:
Kristin Aller, Linn
Julie Bergeson, Polk
Tiffany Poage, Dallas
Roxanne Cogil, Guthrie
Brittany Funston, Emmett
Amber Gale, Benton
Iowa Council on Homelessness:
Benjamin Brustkern, Black Hawk
Latifah Faisal, Story
Trevor Fannon, Dubuque
Mariliegh Fisher, Black Hawk
Alex Freeman, Polk
David Hagen, Linn
Michael Hardy, Lee
Mary Ingham, Cerro Gordo
Ron Lund, Scott
William David Lyons, Clay
Kara Nutt, Sioux
Edgardo Ortiz-Hernandez, Polk
Ashley Schwalm, Scott
Brandy Wallar, Pottawattamie
Timothy Wilson, Warren
Christina Canganelli, Johnson
Iowa Energy Center Board:
Craig Just, Johnson
Troy DeJoode, Polk
Debi Durham, Woodbury
Terry Kouba, Dubuque
Timothy Whipple, Polk
Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System Board:
Michele Bischof, Polk
Juvenile Justice Advisory Council:
Dan Larson, Polk
Dave McDaniel, Hardin
Patrick Garcia, Pottawattamie
Soomin Koh, Johnson
Morgan Fritz, Winnebago
Medical Assistance Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee:
Jason Kessler, Warren
Mylo Wells, Davis
Rachel Reinsvold, Polk
Abby Cate, Polk
Tric White, Polk
Mid-America Port Commission:
Mike Norris, Des Moines
Midwestern Higher Education Compact:
Olivia Madison, Story
Timothy Fitzgibbon, Polk
Mississippi River Parkway Commission:
Paul Carroll, Muscatine
Lesley Webster, Clinton
Ann Geiger, Scott
James Janett, Allamakee
Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee:
Chris Larson, Cass
Nonpublic School Advisory Committee:
Donna Bishop, Polk
Preserves Advisory Board:
Amy Crouch, Plymouth
Rick Cerwick, Polk
Prison Industries Advisory Board:
Jennie Doke-Kerns, Polk
State Board of Health:
Fred Schuster, Polk
Nick Ryan, Polk
Lisa Czyzewicz, Iowa
Donald McFarlaned, Johnson
Andrew Allen, Story
Sandra McGrath, Wright
Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock
State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees:
Dawn Meyer, Carroll
John Brown, Johnston
Kylie Dittmer, Johnston
State Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee
Judy Loonan, Adams
STEM Advisory Board North Central Regional:
Jared Brown, Polk
Lindsey Falk, Mitchell
Todd Oesterle, Cerro Gordo
Yen Verhoven, Story
Teresa Green, Boone
Sara Nelson, Story
Allyson Krull, Worth
Terrace Hill Commission:
Kristin Hurd, Polk
Vocational Rehabilitation Council:
Linda Rouse, Monroe
Susan Seehase, Bremer
Mari Reynolds, Polk
Morgan Johnson, Marion
Lisa Schneider, Dallas