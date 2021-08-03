 Skip to main content
Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments
Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments

Gov. Reynolds Office

DES MOINES-Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.  

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:  

Board of Barbering: 

Rebecca Brockmann, O’Brien  

Board of Dietetics: 

Janet Rydberg, Polk  

Board of Medicine: 

Chad Stadsvold, Woodbury 

Patricia Fasbender, Polk  

Board of Nursing Home Administrators: 

Cindy Dozark, Crawford 

Theresa Nielsen, Clinton  

Board of Pharmacy: 

James Mennen, Johnson  

Boiler and Pressure Vessel Board: 

Brett Brecke, Linn  

Children’s Behavioral Health System State Board 

Scott Hobart, Scott 

Melanie Cleveringa, Sioux 

Carol Meade, Benton 

Darci Alt, Dallas  

Commission Veterans Affairs: 

George Mosby, Polk  

Deaf Services Commission: 

Brian Gongol, Polk  

Electrical Examining Board: 

Sara Fasching, Wapello 

Luke Maloney, Linn   

Elevator Safety Board: 

Candace Biddle, Polk 

Kelly Still, Polk  

Healthy and Well Kids In Iowa Board (HAWK-I): 

Mary Scieszinski, Dallas 

Mike Stopulos, Scott 

Health Facilities Council 

Kelly Blackford, Linn  

Iowa Comprehensive Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Fund Board: 

John Maynes, Warren  

Mental Health and Disability Services Commission 

Don Kass, Plymouth  

Jeff Sorenson, Muscatine 

June Klein-Bacon, Black Hawk 

Richard Whitaker, Scott 

Russell Wood, Story 

Sarah Berndt, Henry   

Natural Resource Commission: 

Tammi Kircher, Lee  

Plumbing and Mechanical Systems Board: 

Toni Knight, Polk 

Curt Baker, Warren  

State Board of Education 

Rod Bradley, Crawford  

The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:  

Advisory Council on Brain Injuries: 

Ashley Smith, Iowa 

Rachel Anderson, Boone 

Carmine Boal, Polk 

David Russell, Polk 

Mary Underwood, Dallas 

Danielle Brazant, Linn 

Andrea Gomez, Page   

Capitol Planning Commission: 

Carol Grant, Polk 

Malcolm Hankins, Polk 

Tracee Knapp, Iowa  

College Student Aid Commission: 

Timothy Fitzgibbon, Polk 

Terry Murrell, Woodbury  

Commission of Libraries: 

Brandon Denner, Dallas 

Zachary Stier, Boone  

Council on Agricultural Education: 

Catherine Miller-Sands, Louisa 

Kim Gibson, Warren   

Council on Human Services: 

Sam Wallace, Polk 

Skyler Mayberry-Mayes, Polk 

Kay Fisk, Linn 

Monika Jindal, Johnson  

Criminal Justice Information Systems Advisory Committee: 

Maxx Godsey, Polk 

Sarah Fineran, Polk 

Jessica Reynolds, Story   

Dependent Adult Advisory Council: 

Cindy Hopkins, Wapello  

Penny Cutler, Marshall   

Fire Service and Emergency Response Council: 

Scott Kovarna, Plymouth 

Brian Platz, Johnson 

Pamela Kenkel, Dallas  

Historical Records Advisory Board: 

Wesley Enos, Polk 

Hope Bibens, Polk 

iJAG: 

Mary Thompson, Polk  

Iowa Centennial Memorial Foundation: 

Chris Diebel, Polk  

Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council: 

Kristin Aller, Linn 

Julie Bergeson, Polk 

Tiffany Poage, Dallas 

Roxanne Cogil, Guthrie 

Brittany Funston, Emmett 

Amber Gale, Benton  

Iowa Council on Homelessness:  

Benjamin Brustkern, Black Hawk 

Latifah Faisal, Story 

Trevor Fannon, Dubuque 

Mariliegh Fisher, Black Hawk 

Alex Freeman, Polk 

David Hagen, Linn 

Michael Hardy, Lee 

Mary Ingham, Cerro Gordo 

Ron Lund, Scott 

William David Lyons, Clay 

Kara Nutt, Sioux 

Edgardo Ortiz-Hernandez, Polk 

Ashley Schwalm, Scott 

Brandy Wallar, Pottawattamie 

Timothy Wilson, Warren 

Christina Canganelli, Johnson  

Iowa Energy Center Board: 

Craig Just, Johnson 

Troy DeJoode, Polk 

Debi Durham, Woodbury 

Terry Kouba, Dubuque 

Timothy Whipple, Polk   

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System Board: 

Michele Bischof, Polk  

Juvenile Justice Advisory Council: 

Dan Larson, Polk 

Dave McDaniel, Hardin 

Patrick Garcia, Pottawattamie 

Soomin Koh, Johnson 

Morgan Fritz, Winnebago  

Medical Assistance Pharmaceutical and Therapeutics Committee: 

Jason Kessler, Warren 

Mylo Wells, Davis 

Rachel Reinsvold, Polk 

Abby Cate, Polk 

Tric White, Polk  

Mid-America Port Commission: 

Mike Norris, Des Moines 

Midwestern Higher Education Compact: 

Olivia Madison, Story 

Timothy Fitzgibbon, Polk  

Mississippi River Parkway Commission: 

Paul Carroll, Muscatine 

Lesley Webster, Clinton 

Ann Geiger, Scott 

James Janett, Allamakee  

Missouri River Recovery Implementation Committee: 

Chris Larson, Cass 

Nonpublic School Advisory Committee: 

Donna Bishop, Polk   

Preserves Advisory Board: 

Amy Crouch, Plymouth 

Rick Cerwick, Polk  

Prison Industries Advisory Board: 

Jennie Doke-Kerns, Polk   

State Board of Health: 

Fred Schuster, Polk 

Nick Ryan, Polk 

Lisa Czyzewicz, Iowa 

Donald McFarlaned, Johnson  

Andrew Allen, Story 

Sandra McGrath, Wright 

Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock  

State Historical Society of Iowa Board of Trustees: 

Dawn Meyer, Carroll 

John Brown, Johnston 

Kylie Dittmer, Johnston  

State Soil Conservation and Water Quality Committee 

Judy Loonan, Adams 

 

STEM Advisory Board North Central Regional: 

Jared Brown, Polk 

Lindsey Falk, Mitchell 

Todd Oesterle, Cerro Gordo 

Yen Verhoven, Story 

Teresa Green, Boone 

Sara Nelson, Story 

Allyson Krull, Worth 

Terrace Hill Commission: 

Kristin Hurd, Polk  

Vocational Rehabilitation Council: 

Linda Rouse, Monroe 

Susan Seehase, Bremer 

Mari Reynolds, Polk 

Morgan Johnson, Marion 

Lisa Schneider, Dallas 

Daryn Richardson, Pottawattamie 

