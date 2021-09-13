 Skip to main content
Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments To Iowa’s Boards & Commissions
Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments To Iowa’s Boards & Commissions

Gov. Kim Reynolds

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.  

The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation: 

Board of Athletic Training 

Erica Boer, Marion 

Board of Behavioral Science 

Kevin Allemagne, Polk 

Cody Samec, Polk 

Mary Wink, Dallas 

Board of Medicine 

Dalton Hayes, Polk 

Board of Parole (Chair) 

Andrew Boettger, Polk 

Board of Parole-Alternate Members 

Renee Schulte, Dallas 

Board of Podiatry 

Andrew Steele, Black Hawk 

Kelsey Sukovaty, Story  

Commission of Deaf Services 

Telina McKenna-Quintana, Black Hawk 

Commission of Native American Affairs 

Patrick Bigsby, Johnson 

Calvin Harlan, Woodbury 

Jo Ann Schlotman, Woodbury

Commission of Persons with Disabilities 

Timothy Dowie, Polk 

Commission on Community Action Agencies 

Niki Conrad, Webster 

Credit Union Review Board 

Bobbi Terrell, Wapello 

Electrical Examining Board 

Tim Gerald, Polk 

Flood Mitigation Board 

Jodi Freet, Cedar 

Iowa Civil Rights Commission 

Gina Battani, Polk 

Iowa Comprehensive Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Fund Board 

Patricia Beck, Carroll  

Iowa Great Places Advisory Board 

Aaron Burnett, Cerro Gordo 

Danna Kehm, Pottawattamie 

Angel Wallace, Woodbury  

Iowa Workforce Development Board  

Brad Elliot, Ringgold 

Ofiela Rumbo, Buena Vista 

Alex Severn, Polk 

Jason Shanks, Polk 

Investment Board of the IPERS 

William Bemis, Dallas

Public Employee Relations Board 

Jane Dufoe, Linn 

School Budget Review Committee 

Susan Battani, Polk 

State Board of Educational Examiners 

Pam Bleam, Calhoun 

State Judicial Nominating Commission 

Bill Anderson, Cherokee 

The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation: 

College Student Aid Commission 

Jeremy Swink, Polk 

District 8B Judicial Nominating Commission 

Mike Roth, Henry 

Empower Rural Iowa Initiative-Connecting 

Bill Anderson, Woodbury 

Barbara Baker, Poweshiek  

Ryan Boone, Sioux  

Dustin Blythe, Polk 

Kevin Cabbage, Montgomery  

Curtis Dean, Polk 

Dave Duncan, Dallas 

Dennis Fraise, Des Moines 

Rachael Kinnick, Poweshiek 

Michael Ott, Johnson 

Thomas Peterson, Linn 

Taylor Teepell, Dallas 

Brian Waller, Polk 

Justin Wagner, Harrison 

Empower Rural Iowa Initiative-Growing 

Tina Bakehouse, Mills 

Stacy Besch, Kossuth 

Robert Denson, Polk  

Stephanie Fromm, Winneshiek 

Caleb Knutson, Hardin  

Linc Kroeger, Polk 

Shannon Landauer, Clay 

Jason Neises, Dubuque  

Ron Reischl, Carroll 

Michael Shields, Polk  

Travis Toliver, Bremer

Empower Rural Iowa Initiative-Investing 

Carla Eysink, Marion 

Shannon Erb, Decatur  

Tomisha Hammes, Keokuk 

Danna Larson, Sac 

Lisa Houser, Jasper 

Kiana Johnson, O’Brien 

Nathan Katzer, Warren  

Chuck Morris, Page 

Wayne Pantini, Union  

Jim Thompson, Polk  

Sarah Thompson, Hardin 

Fire Service and Emergency Response Council 

Megan Wichmann, Johnson

Iowa Arts Council 

Robin Anderson, Cerro Gordo 

Donna Dostal, Pottawattamie 

Carla Eysink, Marion  

Michelle Hargrave, Scott 

Iowa Council for Early ACCESS 

Aaron Cronk, Boone 

Eric Locke, Black Hawk 

Kimberly Stein, Tama  

Johnathan Wunderlich, Pottawattamie 

Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council 

Scott Lyon, Polk 

Colin Priest, Polk 

Steve Steveson, Warren 

Mike Vratsinas, Polk  

Iowa Drug Policy Advisory Council 

Brenna Bird, Guthrie 

Patrick Coughlin, Polk 

Iowa Public Broadcasting Board 

Kevin Krause, Polk  

Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System Board 

Daniel Schaffer, Crawford 

Jason Hoffman, Carroll 

Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board 

Sue Barrack, Fayette 

Lisa Chizek, Tama 

Larry Escalada, Black Hawk 

Anderson Sainci, Dubuque 

Northwest Regional STEM Advisory Board 

Andrew Roelfs, Sioux 

South Central STEM Advisory Board 

Carla Eysink, Marion 

Alison Mohr, Polk 

Creighton Cox, Polk 

Southeast Regional STEM Advisory Board 

Daniel Dalessandro, Scott 

Emily Hagedorn, Johnson 

Beth Ullmark, Scott 

Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board 

Larry Johnson, Decatur 

State Historical Advisory Board 

Lindsey Smith, Polk 

STEM Advisory Council 

Curt Simmons, Polk 

Kelsey Tyrell, Polk 

Terrace Hill Commission 

Brad Duffy, Dallas 

Kasey Vogel, Polk 

