Gov. Reynolds Announces Appointments To Iowa’s Boards & Commissions

DES MOINES – Today, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced appointments to Iowa’s boards and commissions.
The following appointments are subject to Senate confirmation:
Board of Athletic Training
Erica Boer, Marion
Board of Behavioral Science
Kevin Allemagne, Polk
Cody Samec, Polk
Mary Wink, Dallas
Board of Medicine
Dalton Hayes, Polk
Board of Parole (Chair)
Andrew Boettger, Polk
Board of Parole-Alternate Members
Renee Schulte, Dallas
Board of Podiatry
Andrew Steele, Black Hawk
Kelsey Sukovaty, Story
Commission of Deaf Services
Telina McKenna-Quintana, Black Hawk
Commission of Native American Affairs
Patrick Bigsby, Johnson
Calvin Harlan, Woodbury
Jo Ann Schlotman, Woodbury
Commission of Persons with Disabilities
Timothy Dowie, Polk
Commission on Community Action Agencies
Niki Conrad, Webster
Credit Union Review Board
Bobbi Terrell, Wapello
Electrical Examining Board
Tim Gerald, Polk
Flood Mitigation Board
Jodi Freet, Cedar
Iowa Civil Rights Commission
Gina Battani, Polk
Iowa Comprehensive Petroleum Underground Storage Tank Fund Board
Patricia Beck, Carroll
Iowa Great Places Advisory Board
Aaron Burnett, Cerro Gordo
Danna Kehm, Pottawattamie
Angel Wallace, Woodbury
Iowa Workforce Development Board
Brad Elliot, Ringgold
Ofiela Rumbo, Buena Vista
Alex Severn, Polk
Jason Shanks, Polk
Investment Board of the IPERS
William Bemis, Dallas
Public Employee Relations Board
Jane Dufoe, Linn
School Budget Review Committee
Susan Battani, Polk
State Board of Educational Examiners
Pam Bleam, Calhoun
State Judicial Nominating Commission
Bill Anderson, Cherokee
The following appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation:
College Student Aid Commission
Jeremy Swink, Polk
District 8B Judicial Nominating Commission
Mike Roth, Henry
Empower Rural Iowa Initiative-Connecting
Bill Anderson, Woodbury
Barbara Baker, Poweshiek
Ryan Boone, Sioux
Dustin Blythe, Polk
Kevin Cabbage, Montgomery
Curtis Dean, Polk
Dave Duncan, Dallas
Dennis Fraise, Des Moines
Rachael Kinnick, Poweshiek
Michael Ott, Johnson
Thomas Peterson, Linn
Taylor Teepell, Dallas
Brian Waller, Polk
Justin Wagner, Harrison
Empower Rural Iowa Initiative-Growing
Tina Bakehouse, Mills
Stacy Besch, Kossuth
Robert Denson, Polk
Stephanie Fromm, Winneshiek
Caleb Knutson, Hardin
Linc Kroeger, Polk
Shannon Landauer, Clay
Jason Neises, Dubuque
Ron Reischl, Carroll
Michael Shields, Polk
Travis Toliver, Bremer
Empower Rural Iowa Initiative-Investing
Carla Eysink, Marion
Shannon Erb, Decatur
Tomisha Hammes, Keokuk
Danna Larson, Sac
Lisa Houser, Jasper
Kiana Johnson, O’Brien
Nathan Katzer, Warren
Chuck Morris, Page
Wayne Pantini, Union
Jim Thompson, Polk
Sarah Thompson, Hardin
Fire Service and Emergency Response Council
Megan Wichmann, Johnson
Iowa Arts Council
Robin Anderson, Cerro Gordo
Donna Dostal, Pottawattamie
Carla Eysink, Marion
Michelle Hargrave, Scott
Iowa Council for Early ACCESS
Aaron Cronk, Boone
Eric Locke, Black Hawk
Kimberly Stein, Tama
Johnathan Wunderlich, Pottawattamie
Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council
Scott Lyon, Polk
Colin Priest, Polk
Steve Steveson, Warren
Mike Vratsinas, Polk
Iowa Drug Policy Advisory Council
Brenna Bird, Guthrie
Patrick Coughlin, Polk
Iowa Public Broadcasting Board
Kevin Krause, Polk
Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System Board
Daniel Schaffer, Crawford
Jason Hoffman, Carroll
Northeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
Sue Barrack, Fayette
Lisa Chizek, Tama
Larry Escalada, Black Hawk
Anderson Sainci, Dubuque
Northwest Regional STEM Advisory Board
Andrew Roelfs, Sioux
South Central STEM Advisory Board
Carla Eysink, Marion
Alison Mohr, Polk
Creighton Cox, Polk
Southeast Regional STEM Advisory Board
Daniel Dalessandro, Scott
Emily Hagedorn, Johnson
Beth Ullmark, Scott
Southwest Regional STEM Advisory Board
Larry Johnson, Decatur
State Historical Advisory Board
Lindsey Smith, Polk
STEM Advisory Council
Curt Simmons, Polk
Kelsey Tyrell, Polk