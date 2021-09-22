 Skip to main content
Fuentes Promoted at CBE Companies
Fuentes Promoted at CBE Companies

Nasharee Fuentes

CEDAR FALLS -- Nasharee Fuentes has been promoted to the position of Recruitment Coordinator. 

Fuentes has been with CBE since April 2021 and has a Bachelors in Management and Human Resources from Trevecca Nazarene University.

