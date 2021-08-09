Emily Martins is new Youth Coordinator

INDEPENDENCE -- Emily Martins has recently joined the Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach team as the new County Youth Coordinator. A resident of Fairbank, she grew up on her family’s farming operation and was a graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. She then graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in agricultural studies with minors in agronomy and animal science in May of 2020. Emily is no stranger to Buchanan county as she was a very active member of the Atom Bombers 4-H Club and Wapsie Valley FFA Chapter. She served on the Buchanan County Youth County Council, was the summer 4-H assistant for the extension office in 2018, and even represented as the Buchanan County Fair Queen in 2015.

“I am so excited to give back to Buchanan County and the 4-H program because it’s an organization that no doubt helped shape me into the person I am today,” says Emily. “There are truly no limits as to what youth can accomplish in this program as there is something for everyone no matter where you live or what your interests are.”

If you are interested in learning more about Buchanan County 4-H, or how you can join a 4-H club in you please reach out to Emily at emartins@iastate.edu or call the Extension Office at (319)-334-7161.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0