Dr. Fitch Joins The EyeCare Associates

Dr. Fitch is now accepting patients. He is trained in the latest primary eye care with advanced training in ocular disease, examination, treatments, and emergency eye care.

He grew up mainly in Ottumwa but graduated high school in Pella. He received his undergraduate degree form UNI and graduated with honors from Illinois College of Optometry. He lives in Waverly with his wife and two sons. He enjoys spending his free time with friends and family doing anything outdoors.