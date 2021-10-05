 Skip to main content
Dr. Fitch Joins The EyeCare Associates

Dr. Fitch

WATERLOO -- The EyeCare Associates, P.C. of Waterloo and Cedar Falls welcomes Dr. Phillip N. Fitch to their practice.

Dr. Fitch is now accepting patients. He is trained in the latest primary eye care with advanced training in ocular disease, examination, treatments, and emergency eye care.

He grew up mainly in Ottumwa but graduated high school in Pella. He received his undergraduate degree form UNI and graduated with honors from Illinois College of Optometry. He lives in Waverly with his wife and two sons. He enjoys spending his free time with friends and family doing anything outdoors.

The office is located at 999 Homes Plaza and in Cedar Falls at 516 Division St. 

For more information, contact: 319-236-0815.

