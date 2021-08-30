Chyzyk Becomes G.M. as Fukushima Departs

WATERLOO -- Bryn Chyzyk has been promoted to General Manager of the Waterloo Black Hawks as Shane Fukushima leaves the organization August 31st to join the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, the Black Hawks announced Friday. In addition, the team has also named Andrew Weiss Assistant General Manager after he previously served as Assistant Director of Player Personnel. “On behalf of the organization, I would like to express the happiness and excitement we all feel for Shane as the result of this new opportunity,” said O’Handley. “During the 15 years he has been with the Black Hawks, his contributions have been incalculable.” Fukushima originally joined the Black Hawks organization in 2006 as an assistant coach after playing for O’Handley with the North Iowa Huskies. In 2011, he was promoted to associate head coach. After coordinating Waterloo’s scouting efforts in various capacities, he became General Manager in 2019.
Chyzyk is entering his second season with the Black Hawks organization. Last autumn, he was hired as Director of Scouting. A former forward in the United States Hockey League with the Fargo Force, Chyzyk moved on to the University of North Dakota, concluding his NCAA career in 2016 as an assistant captain for the national champion Fighting Hawks. After skating in the professional ranks during 2016/17, Chyzyk returned to Grand Forks to complete law school, graduating in 2020 and also serving as a UND graduate assistant coach.
“Bryn is a quality professional and a rising star in the hockey world,” said O’Handley. “He demonstrated his abilities under challenging circumstances last winter, and we are pleased to offer him a bigger role this season.
“We are also thrilled to promote Andrew Weiss. He has been a valued member of the Black Hawks over the past five seasons, and this new role is in line with his demonstrated ability and the contributions he has made to the club.”
Weiss originally came aboard in 2016 as a regional scout.
The Black Hawks are now less than a month away from their regular season debut versus the Green Bay Gamblers in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania on September 23rd. Waterloo’s first home game of 2021/22 will be against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders October 1st.