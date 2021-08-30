Chyzyk Becomes G.M. as Fukushima Departs

WATERLOO -- Bryn Chyzyk has been promoted to General Manager of the Waterloo Black Hawks as Shane Fukushima leaves the organization August 31st to join the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, the Black Hawks announced Friday. In addition, the team has also named Andrew Weiss Assistant General Manager after he previously served as Assistant Director of Player Personnel. “On behalf of the organization, I would like to express the happiness and excitement we all feel for Shane as the result of this new opportunity,” said O’Handley. “During the 15 years he has been with the Black Hawks, his contributions have been incalculable.” Fukushima originally joined the Black Hawks organization in 2006 as an assistant coach after playing for O’Handley with the North Iowa Huskies. In 2011, he was promoted to associate head coach. After coordinating Waterloo’s scouting efforts in various capacities, he became General Manager in 2019.