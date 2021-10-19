 Skip to main content
Chavarria Promoted to MLP Operations Manager

JoDee Chavarria

CEDAR FALLS -- JoDee Chavarria has been promoted within Target Distribution as a MLP Operations Manager.

JoDee worked as an ICQA Team Member prior to her promotion.

Congratulations JoDee!

