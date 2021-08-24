CF Schools Foundation Announces Two New Board Members and One Retiree

CEDAR FALLS-The Cedar Falls Schools Foundation (CFSF) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Board Members – Brian Unruh and Suvada Kuburas. Mr. Unruh and Ms. Kuburas are filling district staff member seats on the CFSF Board. Mr. Unruh is the Associate Director of Instructional Technology for the district while Ms. Kuburas is the Principal at North Cedar Elementary.

CFSF would also like to celebrate and acknowledge Eric Rosburg, whose term ended in 2021. Mr. Rosburg has served as a board member since 2014 and has been active on the marketing and promotions committee. Monica Boyer, Executive Director, commented, “Eric’s insights as a district employee have been extremely beneficial and have certainly contributed to the growth and success of the foundation. We’re grateful for his commitment and service!”