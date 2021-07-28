CEDAR FALLS-Cedar Valley Veterinary Center is pleased to announce Dr. Caleb Vander Wiel has joined our practice.
Dr. Vander Wiel is a Cedar Falls native who worked at CVVC when he was in high school and while attending college at UNI. He received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University in 2020. Dr. Vander Wiel completed an internship at Iowa State University before returning to Cedar Valley Veterinary Center.
Dr. Vander Wiel enjoys many aspects of veterinary medicine, but particularly enjoys urgent care, internal medicine, and preventative medicine.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Vander Wiel please call our office at 319-277-4564.