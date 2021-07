CEDAR FALLS -- Brittany Buss has been promoted as a Marketing and Communications Project Coordinator at CBE. She has been with CBE for 17 years.

The following people have recently been hired: Valerie Davis, Pamela Redies, Alyssa Williams, Brandy Brow.

Davis will be working s a IT Help Desk Technician I, Redies will be working as a Business Support Analyst I, Williams is the new Director of User Experience, and Brow will be a Project Manager I.

