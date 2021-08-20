 Skip to main content
CBE Promotes Zac Porter
CBE Promotes Zac Porter

Zac Porter

Zac Porter

CEDAR FALLS -- Zac Porter has been promoted to the position of User Device Leader.

He was previously a Application Analyst I, Desktop Support.

He has been with CBE for six years.

