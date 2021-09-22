CBE New Hires

CEDAR FALLS -- CBE announces new hires: Roger Hoeper, Holton Mattis, and Joseph Rufft.

Hoeper will be a Software Developer III, LocateSmarter. He was previously employed with CBE for over 8 years as a software Developer. He has a Bachelors degree from Wartburg College.

Mattis will be a Strategy Manager. He was previously a Director of Data Inquiry.

Rufft will be a Business Support Analyst II. He was previously a Software Developer/Systems Administrator. He has a Master's degree in Organizational Leadership with Columbia Southern University.

