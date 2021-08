CEDAR FALLS -- The following people have been recently hired by CBE Company.

Chris Aivaliotis: Mr. Aivaliotis has been hired as an Infrastructure Manager. He comes from Sanctuary Wealth Advisors.

Dustin Turner: Mr. Turner has been hired as a Project Manager I. He comes from Gartner.

Al Latshaw: Mr. Latshaw has been hired as a Project Manager I. He comes from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Brian Answeeney: Mr. Answeeney has been hired as a Vice President of Operations.

