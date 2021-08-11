CAPS Accepting Projects To Help Cedar Valley Businesses

“We have found that most companies have multiple ideas that will help their businesses, but they find they don’t have the time or resources to make all of them a priority,” said Cedar Falls CAPS Director Ethan Wiechmann. “Ideal projects are the ones that are number eight, nine or ten on their list of things to get done. Our CAPS programs are an ideal partner to move those projects forward for organizations; adding value and profit. In other words, we would like to take peoples’ eight, nine, or ten and make it our number one.”