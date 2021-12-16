William Peek brings lengthy experience to Lincoln Savings Bank

Lincoln Savings Bank has added longtime banker and innovator William Peek to the team. Peek will serve as LSB’s Chief Risk Officer (CRO) where he will focus on the continued safety and soundness of the bank’s lending, partnership and servicing practices.

William’s background in financial services is extensive, most recently coming from USAA where he was a member of the leadership team whose primary role was championing digital banking strategy transformation.

Prior to his time with USAA, William was with BBVA for over nine years, leading both first and second lines of defense teams, new product and business oversight, and developing reputational risk and non-financial risk management programs.

