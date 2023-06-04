The energy industry's 2022 ALLY Energy GRIT (growth, resilience, innovation and talent) Awards for individuals, students, and for-profit and nonprofit organizations included Waverly native Alycia Ahrens. Ahrens was presented with the JEDI Award in October during a ceremony in Houston. JEDI stands for just, equitable, diverse and inclusive.
The ALLY JEDI Award describes her as “a force for good who actively works to create a more inclusive and sustainable culture. In our eyes, an ally is a person who not only believes in cultivating more diversity, equity and justice in the workplace but diligently makes that belief into a reality. Allies go above and beyond the call of duty to sponsor and champion change.”
Ahrens graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1996 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering with a minor in psychology from the University of Missouri-Rolla in 2001. She lives in Houston and works as a senior project engineer for Shell Projects & Technology, supporting engineering and construction for Shell’s first dairy manure to renewable natural gas facility.