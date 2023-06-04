The energy industry's 2022 ALLY Energy GRIT (growth, resilience, innovation and talent) Awards for individuals, students, and for-profit and nonprofit organizations included Waverly native Alycia Ahrens. Ahrens was presented with the JEDI Award in October during a ceremony in Houston. JEDI stands for just, equitable, diverse and inclusive.

The ALLY JEDI Award describes her as “a force for good who actively works to create a more inclusive and sustainable culture. In our eyes, an ally is a person who not only believes in cultivating more diversity, equity and justice in the workplace but diligently makes that belief into a reality. Allies go above and beyond the call of duty to sponsor and champion change.”

Ahrens graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1996 and went on to receive a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering with a minor in psychology from the University of Missouri-Rolla in 2001. She lives in Houston and works as a senior project engineer for Shell Projects & Technology, supporting engineering and construction for Shell’s first dairy manure to renewable natural gas facility.

She is the daughter of Mary Ann Ahrens of West Des Moines and the late Duane Ahrens.

