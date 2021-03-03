Waverly citizens, businesses adapted to weather storm of 2020

Editor's note: This column by Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman is part of the Courier's annual Progress Edition.
The past year presented challenges to our communities we never imagined we would encounter.
The coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily in the city of Waverly, and although the precautions implemented to lessen the spread of the virus affected commerce and our general daily lives, we had much that we learned from, and we were able to adapt to a new environment.
The retail environment entailed stories where businesses stepped into new methods of marketing their products and services. Many businesses that would have never imagined offering delivery or curbside service were virtually forced to adapt to this means of conducting their sales.
These businesses have now added these methods to their standard course of business and would likely continue to offer the service post-pandemic. One business said the pandemic made them try something new and different. Had they not, their business would have floundered and eventually failed.
Early on, it was recognized people wanted reliable, up-to-date information. I took the initiative and created the “Bremer County Food/Grocery/Restaurant/Pharmacy Resources” document that listed the current status of countless businesses throughout Bremer County. With the real-time updating format of a Google Sheets file, people were able to see which businesses were open and how each had adapted to the ever-changing environment by visiting one single link at any time.
Within Waverly City Hall, you saw a transition like you did everywhere else. Masks covered noses and mouths, there were Plexiglass partitions, meetings were moved to virtual platforms, and for a period of time, the facility was closed to the public.
Even though these barriers were implemented, it did not restrict access for the public to engage with city staff and elected officials. The public was always welcome to schedule an appointment to conduct business in-person. The closure was simply to control the flow of visitors in an effort to protect our staff.
Like most other municipal libraries, the Waverly Public Library implemented measures to protect patrons and staff. The availability of the contactless exchange of media materials and quarantining of returned items was employed successfully and well used. “Do-it-yourself” kits for children and adults were offered, and several new virtual book clubs were started in the community. Some of these book clubs were sponsored by the library while others were started by groups of friends as a means to remain connected.
The most typical measurement of progress in a community is seen in the completion of capital improvement projects. Several of these were completed in Waverly in 2020, as well. Road surface reconstruction, pedestrian safety and railroad crossing improvements were completed on 20th Street NW; another phase of the downtown alley reconstruction was completed; the Fourth Street SW reconstruction and widening was accomplished; Business 218 west was resurfaced; 10th Street SW was reconstructed; and the airport runway extension and obstruction removal was finished as well.
In addition to capital improvement activity, we experienced growth in our housing market. Between the addition of 11 new single-family units and four multi-family units, we gained a $4,582,958 residential valuation increase, in addition to the valuation growth on existing units.
The Whitetail Bluff housing addition is under development and will add 35 new residential lots to the city’s inventory. Several are already sold. This subdivision offers riverfront lots, which are rarely available in Waverly. This growth is in line with what was learned from the 2020 Housing Needs Assessment which encourages ongoing housing development.
We are experiencing growth in our commercial and industrial properties. United Equipment Accessories completed a facility expansion. Titan Machinery relocated within the city to a newly constructed facility, which then opened up the parcel they vacated to new opportunities. The Bremer County Fair’s commitment to call Waverly “home” on the east edge of town is a great opportunity to remain and build on what our city offers for events.
The former Red Fox Inn property redevelopment project will bring an inventory of hotel rooms, restaurants and residential units to the west edge of the city, where additional development is anticipated in the future.
Amidst the pandemic, several businesses have sprung up, including restaurants, clothing stores and service businesses.
On the horizon, we have a light year of capital improvement projects drafted for the FYE 2022 budget. The reconstruction of First Street NW and the Cedar Lane culvert reconstruction are the two major road projects. Phase 2 of 3 phases of the Cedar River Park youth ball complex is in the financial mix this year, something the community is excited to see come to fruition.
As a city, we continue to build upon the premise that Waverly is progressive and will seek opportunities to continue to be an attractive river community for all walks of life. This past year, the city unveiled the “Waverly Welcome Home” marketing campaign to showcase all that Waverly has to offer.
I believe we weathered the storm of 2020 the best we could, and we have our city staff, committed business owners/operators and citizens to thank as we break through into 2021 and beyond.
I look forward to what lies in store for Waverly’s future.