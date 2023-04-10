WAVERLY — The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently presented a local business with a Progress Award and held a ribbon cutting for a new business in Waverly, presenting it with a First Dollar Award.

The Ambassadors presented Flourish Beauty Co. at 207 W. Bremer Ave. with a Progress Award to celebrate its move to this new location in December. Flourish had previously been in business at another location in town before renovating this space as well as adding a new stylist. Find more information about Flourish at its Facebook page.

The Ambassadors presented Justin Henry, owner of the Henry ESP, with a First Dollar Award and held a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of the business at 195 20th St. N.W., Suite C. The location opened in July 2022 and he provides screen printing as well as embroidery services. Henry ESP is also one of the newest members of the Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit its website at www.henryesp.com.

