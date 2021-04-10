Waterloo Woman Wins $100,000 Lottery Prize

WATERLOO — A Waterloo woman who won a $100,000 lottery prize said she initially thought her prize was much smaller.

“At first I thought it was just $1,000, because I had contacts in and they were dry,” Tina Rodgers told officials on Wednesday after she claimed her “Jewel Game Book” top prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. “I’m looking like, ‘How many zeroes is that?’ So I had to put some drops in my eyes so I could look clearly and my breath was gone after that.”

Rodgers, 32, bought her winning ticket at Ray’s Supermarket, 1975 Franklin St. in Waterloo. She scratched it when she got back to her car.

“I didn’t think it was real,” she said. “I kept looking at this ticket. I watch this on TV, how (the) lottery changes people’s lives, but I’m like, ‘Nah, that doesn’t happen here.’”

Rodgers said she planned use her winnings to retire debt and share with her mother.

