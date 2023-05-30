Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community School District was honored with 29 awards, including six Blue & Gold Awards, 20 Awards of Excellence and three Awards of Merit April 13 at the Iowa School Public Relations Association's award banquet in Des Moines.

Each year for the award ceremony, school districts across the state submit entries for their best communications and marketing efforts. Each entry is evaluated and scored by communication professionals in other state chapters of the National School Public Relations Association.

Judges rate each of the submissions using a rating scale of 1-5 for design, quality, overall effect, clarity, and focus. After the scores are averaged, submissions with a score of 1-2 receive an Award of Merit, scores ranging from 3-4.9 receive an Award of Excellence, and submissions with a perfect score of 5 receive the top honor of the Blue & Gold Award recognizing the best of the best throughout the state of Iowa.

The following are the awards Waterloo Schools received this year.

Blue & Gold Awards: Advertising – Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence #BeBold Campaign, Advertising – School Logos Revamp, Brand/Image Package – #BeBold Logo, Excellence in Writing – Acknowledging and Acting on the Achievement Gap, E-Newsletter – Staff E-Newsletter and Video (Short) – Welcome Back Video.

Awards of Excellence: Advertising – LifeLabs Mailer, Advertising – MLK Ad, Advertising – Obed #BeBold Radio & Courier Ad, Infographic – Strategic Plan (PACE) Revamp, Photography – Caizick #BeBold Photo, Photography – Jade #BeBold Photo, Photography – Kendyl #BeBold Photo, Photography – Mrs. Evans #BeBold Photo, Photography – Mrs. Greer #BeBold Photo, Photography – Ta’Kari #BeBold Photo, Special Purpose – Growing into Kindergarten, Social Media – #BeBold Poster Collage, Social Media – Coach Muhammad #BeBold Photo, Social Media – Lincoln Elementary #BeBold Campaign, Social Media – School Closing Post, Video (Long) – Expo #BeBold Video, Video Series – Becker Elementary, Video (Short) – #BeBold Campaign Rollout Video, Video (Short) – Lincoln Elementary #BeBold Video and Video (Short) – Lou Henry #BeBold Video.

Awards of Merit: Advertising – Human Resources Ad, Advertising – New Hire Template and Video (Short) – Hoover Middle School #BeBold Video.

Photos: Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony 2023 052923jr-memorial-day-1 052923jr-memorial-day-2 052923jr-memorial-day-3 052923jr-memorial-day-4 052923jr-memorial-day-5 052923jr-memorial-day-6 052923jr-memorial-day-7 052923jr-memorial-day-8 052923jr-memorial-day-9 052923jr-memorial-day-10 052923jr-memorial-day-11 052923jr-memorial-day-12 052923jr-memorial-day-14 052923jr-memorial-day-15