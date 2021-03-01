Waterloo Mayor: City shows fierce determination; ready to move ahead

Editor's note: This column by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is part of the Courier's annual Progress Edition.
In December 2019, the nation’s eyes were on Waterloo as presidential hopefuls took stage at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and mayors from across the country gathered here to shine the spotlight on cities.
TV production vans lined our streets, hotels filled, the city buzzed with excitement. It was a proud moment for Waterloo, no matter your political affiliation. Then, three short months later, we were back in the headlines. This time as a COVID hot spot confronted by the meatpacking industry crisis. CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, Washington Post, you name it; everyone wanted an interview. This was just the beginning.
Since March 2020, far too many of our neighbors and loved ones have suffered great personal losses due to the pandemic. Too many have died. Many will suffer life-long effects. Still, we have witnessed a fierce determination in our city to push forward. While COVID reveals our vulnerabilities and disparities, it also offers tremendous opportunities to adjust course.
City services simply cannot go on hold. Initially, each of our 18 departments devised response plans to keep city services running smoothly and reduce potential exposure. Working with City Council, I ordered a city-wide mask mandate. I formed a COVID Response Team to guide staff, interpret state and federal policies, and to provide a proactive approach to the city’s pandemic response. Black Hawk County Emergency Operations Center acted boldly, pulling agencies together for coordinated communication to the public.
Many in-person city services shifted to remote interactions, while other departments limited public access, installing barriers and requiring social distancing. Like the rest of the world, we quickly established cleaning protocols, split shifts and modified workspaces. Public meetings went virtual. This is our new normal.
Through prudence and prioritization, the city worked hard to maintain high levels of service delivery with minimal disruption. Although we have and will continue to face budgetary threats, departments are pushing forward. Our fire department and EMTs answered record call volumes and transports of COVID-infected patients. When venues managed by our Center for the Arts, Leisure Services and Public Library were forced to reduce programming they quickly developed creative virtual programs ,and Waterloo was recognized for having the best streets among Iowa’s largest cities.
Lead remediation and Healthy Homes programs increased to improve aging housing stock and living conditions of residents.
During 2020, we saw our second-highest permitting year at $161,201,460, growing $20 million over 2019, and projected to peak higher in 2021. Years of careful planning and strong public-private partnerships have positioned Waterloo to weather potential declines and keep major-scale projects like the Waterloo Convention Center, LSB at TechWorks, Lost Island Theme Park and others on track.
As the world rebounds from the pandemic, Waterloo is ready.
Our new comfort with technology created unique opportunities for connection as people from across the Cedar Valley came together to share critical conversations on equity and social justice. Individuals are joining virtual discussions, connecting across geographic and social divides. The pandemic gave many time to thoughtfully join the “How to Be An Anti-Racist” community book read, and the International Human Rights Conservation with our own Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah-Jones.
In the midst of a pandemic, 24/7 Black and the Momentum project were launched to support Waterloo’s minority small businesses, develop job skills and foster economic inclusion, and Waterloo passed significant police and social justice reforms and implemented the Fair Chance Initiative. Inclusion leads us forward.
We have also seen countless examples of businesses and individuals shifting priorities and stepping up to help meet PPE needs. From Waterloo native Martin Culpepper at MIT donating high-performance shields, to local manufacturers John Deere, Powers Manufacturing and others converting productions lines and reallocating resources.
I can’t forget the individuals who sewed thousands of masks while sheltering in place. Waterloo residents stepped up.
Still, the unknowns and unforeseen consequences of the pandemic trouble me: Uncertainties in the commercial real-estate market, the ability of property owners to pay taxes, small businesses teetering on the edge and a hospitality industry questioning when and if travelers will return.
What about the psychological impacts, long-term effects on health and health care, lags in education? The ripple effects of COVID could go on and on.
Through the League of Cities, Conference of Mayors and other important affiliations, I connect with leaders across Iowa and the nation to learn and prepare for what may lie ahead. I’ve taken Waterloo’s experiences to Washington advocating for direct federal funding in future stimulus and recovery packages, emphasizing resiliency and equity as our standards.
My colleague Mayor Andy Berke of Chattanooga recently said, “We are the architects of our own renewal.” I agree and this is why I continue to push for bold action.
In Waterloo, we are navigating the path to municipal broadband, incorporating Smart City technology into city infrastructure from streetlights to traffic flow and bridging the digital divide in underserved areas of our city.
We are collaborating with the University of Iowa to better understand the nature of our challenges and make wiser decisions moving forward.
We are launching a community-wide 2030 Vision and Strategic Planning process to engage residents through sharing of their hopes and dreams.
We are bringing key stakeholders together to form the City Central Live, Learn, Work Initiative, moving housing, neighborhood revitalization and targeted job training to the top of our priority list.
These initiatives and many others will help ensure every Waterloo resident is included in the recovery.
I am keenly aware that future generations will judge our actions or inaction during this pandemic, our call for social justice and the political polarization of our time. I hope our history will reflect Waterloo’s sincere desire to build a better, safer, stronger, more equitable and unified community for everyone.