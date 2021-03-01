Waterloo Mayor: City shows fierce determination; ready to move ahead

Editor's note: This column by Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart is part of the Courier's annual Progress Edition.

In December 2019, the nation’s eyes were on Waterloo as presidential hopefuls took stage at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex and mayors from across the country gathered here to shine the spotlight on cities.

TV production vans lined our streets, hotels filled, the city buzzed with excitement. It was a proud moment for Waterloo, no matter your political affiliation. Then, three short months later, we were back in the headlines. This time as a COVID hot spot confronted by the meatpacking industry crisis. CNN, Fox News, the New York Times, Washington Post, you name it; everyone wanted an interview. This was just the beginning.

Since March 2020, far too many of our neighbors and loved ones have suffered great personal losses due to the pandemic. Too many have died. Many will suffer life-long effects. Still, we have witnessed a fierce determination in our city to push forward. While COVID reveals our vulnerabilities and disparities, it also offers tremendous opportunities to adjust course.