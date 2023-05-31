DES MOINES — Dr. Rachel Preisser diagnostic radiologist specializing in breast imaging at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center has been named to the Iowa Medical Society board of directors.
She was installed as part of IMS's annual meeting April 22 in Des Moines.
Preisser completed her breast imaging fellowship at UCHealth Diane O’Connor Thompson Breast Center at the University of Colorado in 2015. Prior to her breast imaging fellowship, she completed both a radiology residency and a musculoskeletal imaging fellowship at Allegheny Health Network and medical school at the University of Iowa.
Her clinical interests include high-risk screening programs, breast cancer associated genetic mutations, image quality control, and advanced breast imaging technologies.
An advocate and fundraiser for breast cancer awareness at the state and national level, in her free time Preisser likes to go on adventures with her three children.
