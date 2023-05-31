How did you eat pork chops growing up? If you're of a certain age, I'll bet it was with a side of applesauce or maybe homemade mashed potatoes. Both pair perfectly with pork, so I'm not throwing shade on mom or grandma. But since it's spring, when fresh greens such as arugula and baby spinach are widely available, why not substitute a simple salad dressed in a zesty, lemony vinaigrette?