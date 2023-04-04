WATERLOO — The Waterloo Community Foundation has named six new members to the board of directors in 2023.
The foundation was established in 2015 for the long-term benefit of the community of Waterloo. Its locally-focused board is comprised of 15 members with diverse backgrounds and experiences. Each is tied to the Waterloo community.
New board members include:
Steve Carignan, executive director for the past 22 years at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls. He also serves as associate dean for outreach and special programs for the College of Humanities Arts and Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa.
Jane Lindaman, the former superintendent of Waterloo Community Schools, who retired in 2022 after eight years in her position and 17 years with the district.
Tamera Phillips, principal of Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo since 2021. She joined Waterloo Schools in 2019 after working as a teacher and instructional coach in Kansas and Missouri.
John Richter, a practicing attorney at Beecher Law Firm in the areas of business/corporate transactional law, estate planning, and nonprofit entities. After working in Minneapolis, he moved back to his hometown of Waterloo in 2020.
Bev Smith, retire Associate Superintendent for Human Resources and Equity at Waterloo Schools. She currently works with a search firm, GR Recruiting, and an educational research and training organization, West Wind Education Policy, Inc., to facilitate cultural competency training for local organizations.
Dodie Young, counsel for Littler Mendelson, a national Labor and Employment law firm representing corporate clients in employment discrimination claims before administrative agencies. She moved to Waterloo in 2004 after working in Chicago.
Re-elected members of the board include: Stacey Bentley, Bob Hellman, Theresa Hoffman, Sam Holden, Lori Johnson, Kent McCausland, Chuck Rowe, Troy Smith and Lance Vanderloo.
Retiring members of the board include founding members Tim Hurley, Wilfred (Mickye) Johnson, and Kathy McCoy as well as members Anesa Kajtazovic and Sharina Sallis.
To learn more about the Waterloo Community Foundation, go online to
www.wloocommunityfoundation.org.
