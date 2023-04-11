WATERLOO — VGM has earned The Best Place for Working Parents business designation.

VGM is continuing to find new ways to support working parents, including the recent announcement of an on-site child care center that will open later this year.

"We are proud to receive this honorable recognition for our efforts in providing a family friendly work culture,” Katie Morris, VGM director of employee benefits, said in a news release. “Our continued efforts are easing the way for working parents, and we look forward to all the exciting opportunities coming this year.”

VGM’s on-site child care center is planned to open during the winter of 2023 at VGM’s main campus in Waterloo in partnership with a longtime local child care provider. The center will help fill a critical gap in child care availability in the community.

“For years, a significant shortage of child care options has put extra pressure on many working parents in the Cedar Valley, including our employee owners,” Sara Laures, VGM’s chief people officer, said in the release. “We wanted to be part of the solution, and we are excited to offer much needed support to families by helping address child care needs with a reliable, quality, reasonably priced option.”

VGM also added a Family Fund Fundraising Committee in 2022 to offer financial support for employees in their time of need. The VGM Family Fund is an employee-funded program.

To date, over $70,000 has been awarded to employees in need. In addition to this hard-earned recognition, VGM’s continued family friendly, employee-focused efforts have earned the company recognition from several organizations over the past decade. These include designations as a Cedar Valley Employer of Choice and an Iowa Top Workplace on multiple occasions.

For more information, go to www.bestplace4workingparents.com.

