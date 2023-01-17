VGM Group named one of Iowa’s top workplaces

WATERLOO — VGM Group has again been ranked a Top Workplace in Iowa among large employers. The list, published by the Des Moines Register, named VGM No. 3 and has ranked the company No. 1 three times in the past.

Rankings for the award are based entirely on employees’ opinions from an anonymous survey performed by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement. The survey asks employees to assess metrics such as engagement, alignment and company leadership.

“We're thrilled and honored to be recognized as one of the Top Workplaces in the state,” said Mike Mallaro, VGM's CEO. “As a 100% employee-owned company, it’s rewarding to know how proud people are to be part of the great things we do at VGM. There are so many companies in Iowa doing meaningful work, it means a lot to be recognized alongside them.”

The Top Workplaces survey took place April 6-20. During that time, VGM had 81% of its employees respond with their feedback on the company. This award is a reflection of that opinion and was announced Sept. 21 during a banquet hosted by the Des Moines Register. VGM also received a special award for “Clued In Senior Management,” a recognition that leaders truly understand what’s happening in the company.

Along with the accolades of being ranked in the top five, VGM’s management team can review survey stats and anonymous comments to recognize strengths and diagnose areas that may need improvement.

“We believe in the Power of One at VGM – in each person’s unique ability to impact their work environment,” Mallaro said. “This recognition is a testament to each employee owner working toward a common goal. We take the survey responses very seriously and make changes each year as a result. Our employees understand their voices matter.”

VGM Group is comprised of more than 20 businesses providing solutions to more than 25,000 companies throughout the United States and Canada. The company employs more than 1,300 employees and has also been recognized multiple times as a Cedar Valley Employer of Choice and a Best Place for Working Parents.

For more information about VGM Group and its Top Workplace ranking, go online to vgmgroup.com/recognition.