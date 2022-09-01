 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Untiedt receives financial planner certification

Matthew Untiedt

Untiedt

WATERLOO — Matthew Untiedt of the Edward Jones firm has received financial planner certification.

This is awarded to individuals who meet the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards' stringent requirements. To gain certification, a financial advisor must complete a CFP Board registered educational program, pass the examination and background check, and agree to comply with the board's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct.

This training offers investment professionals information across a broad range of topics. Study topics include professional conduct and regulation, general principles of financial strategies, risk management and insurance planning, investment strategies, retirement savings and income planning, and estate considerations.

