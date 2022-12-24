UNI's director of risk management receives Outstanding Service Award

CEDAR FALLS — Joseph Rayzor, director of risk management at the University of Northern Iowa, received the Midwestern Higher Education Compact Outstanding Service Award during the organization's annual commission meeting in November in Columbus, Ohio.

“Joseph has proven time and again that decisions he helps facilitate for our program are not just decisions that benefit his institution, but instead he makes choices and recommendations that are best for all members,” Susan Heegaard, MHEC president, said in a news release. “He is highly regarded by his peers as a strong leader who encourages strategic thinking, innovation, and action.”

Rayzor was nominated for his contributions to MHEC’s Master Property Program. The MPP is a collaborative venture that provides comprehensive property coverage, specifically tailored to the needs of today’s college campuses, while reducing insurance costs and improving asset protection. Rayzor joined the MHEC Master Property Program Leadership Committee in 2017 and began participating in the program’s Underwriting Subcommittee. He accepted the position of chair of the MPP in 2019 and presently still holds this position.

“Best practices, collaborative efforts, and cost sharing – this is the mission of MHEC and it has been an honor to advance these principles for the benefit of the University of Northern Iowa, the State of Iowa, and the entire Midwest through MHEC’s Master Property Program,” Rayzor stated.

Rayzor earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and his law degree at the University of Mississippi. He holds the designation of Associate in Risk Management. In 2021, Rayzor was awarded the Presidential Medallion for invaluable COVID-19 response leadership from UNI President Mark Nook.

5 takeaways from the Jan. 6 report 1. Eight chapters 2. New details, pressures 3. Behind the scenes 4. Safeguarding democracy 5. Record for history