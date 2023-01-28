 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI-CUE partners with Michael FInley to offer personal finance classes

050218bp-finley-michael-1

Michael Finley meets with a client.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO — The University of Northern Iowa Center for Urban Education is partnering with Michael Finley, also known as The Crazy Man in the Pink Wig, to offer Personal Finance Classes this spring.

Eight free sessions will be offered weekly on Mondays from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Feb. 6. The classes will be held in person at UNI-CUE, 800 Sycamore St., but will also be available via Zoom. Registration is required to participate through Zoom. For more information, contact UNI-CUE at (319) 273-4772.

Session dates and topics are:

