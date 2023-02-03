SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Foods donated more than 18 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of approximately 72 million servings – to food banks, pantries and hunger relief organizations across the nation in fiscal 2022.

“We strive to improve the quality of life for our team members, their families, and the communities where we operate,” Tim Grailer, senior director of business operations for Tyson Foods, said in a news release. “It’s a responsibility we take seriously every day of the year.”

The local Waterloo pork plant donated a total of $62,000 to support local organizations. Some highlights include:

$8,000 to the Beyond Pink Team Breast Cancer Awareness organization.

$4,000 to the American Heart Association.

$5,000 to The River Arc and $5,000 to World Grace Project, to support connecting refugees and immigrants to the services and resources needed to live a healthy and successful life.

More than 100,000 pounds in protein donations to support hunger relief in the Cedar Valley.

In the last year, the company worked with community organizations at hundreds of donation events, with events occurring in almost every state from coast-to-coast, including 640,000 servings of protein going to tribal citizens experiencing food insecurity.

Nearly 10 million pounds of protein went to hunger relief partner Feeding America and its network of 200-member food banks plus 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs. Since 2006, Tyson has also donated almost $3.5 million to Feeding America and $223 million of protein to local member food banks across the country.

“Inflation and higher costs of food and other necessities continues to affect people’s ability to make ends meet,” Joe Weeden, senior director, commodity foods for Feeding America, said in the release. “We’re grateful for the generous protein and fund contributions from Tyson Foods which will help provide communities with the nutrition needed this season and beyond.”

Tyson also continued its support of employees and communities impacted by natural disasters through its Meals That Matter disaster relief program. Last year, the company donated nearly five million pounds of protein to storm victims, volunteers and first responders. This included relief during the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

