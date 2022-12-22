Ty Smith: Fitness influencer and star trainer thrives on inspiring, helping others

WATERLOO — When a NCAA Division I basketball player hangs up her sneakers, the drive to train doesn’t fade.

At least, that’s how it was for Ty Smith, 30. She is one of The Courier’s 20 Under 40 recipients for 2022.

The former University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball player earned a degree in criminology. She planned to realize her dream of being a juvenile probation officer so she could help children. Even as she pursued those opportunities, her passion for fitness remained.

“After I graduated, I continued working out,” she recalled. “A friend went to the same gym as me, and she asked, ‘Will you train me?’ I said yes, and found that I liked doing it. I started to sort of veer that way – toward personal training.”

Naturally outgoing and helpful, she began sharing ideas and tips with others. She also took on more personal training clients and began posting videos on social media sites. This grew into her company, Bodied by Ty.

“Ty is the epitome of hard work and dedication – college athlete turned successful entrepreneur,” said 20 Under 40 nominator Keyah Levy.

People took notice – a lot of people. Ty’s Instagram followers surpassed 250,000 and she now has 285,000. She added an apparel line, @Bodied.Activewear, which regularly sells out of items.

“She’s turned her personal passion not only into a successful local business but also a national means of helping people reach their fitness goals,” said Levy.

Ty is grateful for the strong support she’s received in her adopted hometown. Friends and early clients believe it’s easy to see why she’s become a fitness star.

Talye Anderson, another 20 Under 40 nominator, said Ty embodies the adage, “Health is wealth.”

“Ty is a true asset to the community,” Anderson continued. “She makes (health) obtainable to various members of the community in diverse ways.”

This includes teaching at Cedar Valley SportsPlex, Bodied by Ty and Ty’s full-time job as an account manager for Premier Staffing Services.

“There, she helps secure work opportunities for vulnerable populations and assist them in being active members of the community,” said Anderson.

Most of all, Ty herself is a role model, said nominator LaTasha McGhee.

“Her hard work and determination (inspires) younger adults and gives a reason not to give up,” wrote McGhee. “She motivated me to go for what I believe and not stop no matter the obstacles in the way.”

Ty, who is originally from Minneapolis, finds the praise humbling. She’s still overwhelmed by her rapid ascent to star trainer status.

“I was surprised by how many people were so interested in what I was doing – that this was something they were looking for,” Ty explained.

She credits her longtime significant other, Sherman Wise, for encouraging her to turn her passion for health and fitness into a successful lifestyle brand.

“He is the biggest influence and motivator for me,” she said. “He inspires me; he helps me see that my big ideas are possible.”

Wise wasn’t even fazed when Ty received an interesting email: It was from Under Armour, asking her to become one of the company’s Global Athletes.

“I thought it was a joke; I thought someone was playing a trick on me,” she recalled, laughing.

The invitation was real. The international athletics retailer featured Ty in a global advertising campaign and serves as one of her corporate sponsors. Today, 18 Under Armour brand houses in major cities feature photos of Ty.

In spring 2022, Ty and Sherman visited seven of the locations to celebrate her success.

“It’s been hard work, and I love it. I love what I do. I never thought helping others and doing what I love would turn into this,” said Ty. “I want to help people and inspire them. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

