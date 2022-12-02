Ty Burke: Guided by faith, he pours his heart into career and community

WAVERLY — In all endeavors, Tylor “Ty” Burke is guided by his faith.

That guidance has led Burke to excel in his career and community. For those efforts, Burke has been named a 20 Under 40 honoree. It’s a fitting award, said his nominator.

“When considering an individual with dedication in their work, leadership within our organization and community, and a role model both personally and professionally, I think of Ty Burke,” said Sara Sladky.

As partner and business solution advisor for the Accel Group, Burke “works diligently to walk alongside individuals, families and businesses to give them peace of mind during all of life’s moments,” she added. “Whether a client is buying their first vehicle or home, starting a family, preparing for their financial future or protecting their business, Ty is often the conductor behind the orchestra for someone’s insurance journey. He keeps the client top of mind in every situation.

“This has led to his personal success as a leader within the insurance industry. From speaking at conferences and events, pushing forward business and growth opportunities for The Accel Group, to helping new advisors and staff, Ty is a leader within the Agency who casts vision and pushes us to achieve our goals.”

That vision isn’t limited to his career. Led by faith, Burke, 38, is a longtime volunteer at Crosspoint Church.

“I think we’re all called to run the race,” he said, referencing Hebrews 12:1, which calls on believers to “run the race God has set before us.’”

“I strive to empty the tank. At the end of the day I want to hear, ‘well done, good and faithful servant,’ in my profession and my community.”

Burke also serves as vice president of the Larrabee Center Board of Directors and helped establish the Cedar Valley chapters of 100+ Men and 100+ Women Who Care and the United Way Day of Caring in Waverly.

Of all the titles he holds in his community, “Coach Burke” is the one he holds most dear. He coaches youth wrestling, football, softball and baseball, joking that “if I could be a professional youth coach I’d probably do it.

“For me, it goes back to the community I grew up in. The old saying ‘it takes a village to raise a child’ is true. I’m grateful for the countless teachers, coaches, community members, folks that poured into me along the way. I love helping shape and mold the youth, being a beacon in what can be a really hard world.”

“Ty pours his heart into creating a firm foundation for children and opportunities for their success and development,” Sladky said. “Ty leads with compassion, humility, and an excitement for life. He is encouraging and supportive in our communities.”

A Crestwood native, Burke graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls with a teaching degree and dreams of becoming a school principal or district superintendent.

“I’ve always had a passion for youth,” Burke said. “But I realized I wasn’t all in on the teaching profession. I got introduced to the insurance world, and at the end of the day you’re just connecting and educating people in a different way.”

Burke credits his family for inspiring and supporting his endeavors. He and his wife, Jenn, have three children – Maverick, 11; Emerson, 9; and Elin, 7.

“Who do you want to surround yourself with? For me, it’s people who help me balance the personal and professional,” he said.

“A lot of the relationships throughout my life have made a big impact – mentors, friends who ran beside me in my upbringing and supported me along the way. I’m lucky enough to have married my high school sweetheart and have always had her unwavering support.”