Thomas Richter joins law firm as associate

Thomas Richter has joined Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C., as an associate.
Prior to joining Beecher, Field, Walker, Morris, Hoffman & Johnson, P.C., Tom practiced law at the Waterloo Juvenile Public Defender's Office.
He graduated from University of Iowa, 2017, B.B.A., Marketing; University of Iowa, 2017, B.S., Sport and Recreation Management; University of Iowa College of Law, 2020, J.D.
Tom will primarily practice in civil litigation, business litigation, family law and juvenile law.