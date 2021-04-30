Theme park expected to benefit TIF district

The city moved Lost Island Theme Park into a new economic development tax zone in July 2020.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously to shift the $100 million theme park on Shaulis Road out of the struggling Crossroads tax-increment financing district and into the vibrant San Marnan Drive TIF district to the west.

The switch is designed to ensure the city can pay for road improvements and development incentives to assist the theme park, which is slated to open in 2022.

The theme park site on Shaulis near the Lost Island Waterpark and Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo was originally included in the TIF district created around Crossroads Center to provide tax breaks to lure new businesses.

Property values in the TIF district must grow to provide the additional tax revenue to fund those incentives. But the Crossroads TIF has actually seen taxable values fall due largely to the struggling mall, leaving no revenue to help the theme park.

The site is now connected to the San Marnan TIF, which is generating revenue from projects like the VGM expansion, Country Club Business Center at San Marnan Drive and Ansborough Avenue, and other new businesses.