Tara Makepeace added as a BankIowa mortgage banking officer

WATERLOO — Tara Makepeace was added to the BankIowa team as a mortgage banking officer in March as its Kimball Avenue office. In that role she deals with purchase, refinance, new construction and first-time homebuyer loans.

“I am happy that I decided to start my career as a Mortgage Loan Officer at BankIowa,” stated Makepeace, an Independence native. “BankIowa has amazing people at all levels of the bank with knowledge and expertise to help you with your needs.”

She has 10 years of experience working in mortgage loans.

