Tara Makepeace added as a BankIowa mortgage banking officer

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — Tara Makepeace was added to the BankIowa team as a mortgage banking officer in March as its Kimball Avenue office. In that role she deals with purchase, refinance, new construction and first-time homebuyer loans.
“I am happy that I decided to start my career as a Mortgage Loan Officer at BankIowa,” stated Makepeace, an Independence native. “BankIowa has amazing people at all levels of the bank with knowledge and expertise to help you with your needs.”
She has 10 years of experience working in mortgage loans.
Photos: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Speaks to Bremer County Republicans
Mike Pence 1
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 2
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence takes a picture with Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman and his family before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 3
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 4
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 5
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 6
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 7
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with supporters before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 8
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence signs an autograph for Brooklyn Hoffman, daughter of Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 9
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence recites the Pledge of Allegiance before speaking at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 10
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mike Pence 11
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Bremer County Republican Party's "Summer Grill and Chill" at the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
