Tara Makepeace added as a BankIowa mortgage banking officer

WATERLOO — Tara Makepeace was added to the BankIowa team as a mortgage banking officer in March as its Kimball Avenue office. In that role she deals with purchase, refinance, new construction and first-time homebuyer loans.

“I am happy that I decided to start my career as a Mortgage Loan Officer at BankIowa,” stated Makepeace, an Independence native. “BankIowa has amazing people at all levels of the bank with knowledge and expertise to help you with your needs.”