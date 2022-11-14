 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sydney Kramer hired as assistant branch manager at Lincoln Savings Bank

REINBECK -- Sydney Kramer has been hired as assistant branch manager for Lincoln Savings Bank's Reinbeck branch. Kramer, originally from Central City, has lived in Reinbeck for two years. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wartburg College in business administration-management concentration, with a minor in leadership.

Her role will be assisting the branch manager with day-to-day tasks such as running reports, opening new accounts, fulfilling loan applications, and assisting on the teller line. “My vision it to help those in the community with their finances,” said Kramer. “Everyone’s situation is different, and its rewarding when you get to help them.”

