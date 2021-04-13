Study: U.S. pork, beef plants more than doubled local COVID-19 infection rates

Iowa is the nation’s top producer of pork and a major producer of beef and poultry.

Swenson said the researchers’ statistical analysis ruled out other causes for the higher infection rates. Those spikes came because of a lack of protection at the plants, but also at the homes of the workers and sometimes in crowded vehicles on the way to work, Swenson said.

“They were able to isolate nicely that there was a unique and strong consequence of there being a meatpacking plant within the county,” Swenson said.

“The packing houses were like a nursing home or someplace else that merited extraordinary community responses,” Swenson said. “People say, ‘Well, we have packing houses, what are you going to do?’ Well, what you are going to do is you are going to say, ‘We have packing houses. We therefore need to exert extraordinary measures to safeguard the food supply, but more importantly, to safeguard people.”

Some 525,000 people work in the U.S. meatpacking industry, according to the new study.