Steve Dilger retires from United Equipment Accessories after 40 years

Dilger joined UEA in 1981 and worked as a member of the slip ring production and assembly team for 18 years.

"Steve has personified the type of long-term employee that UEA is known for," said UEA President Mark Hanawalt. "He started in production, grew his talents, became a department leader, and finished his career as a valuable management team member. Steve is the voice and face of UEA's exemplary customer service. But Steve's most important characteristic is living the UEA's core values."