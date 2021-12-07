 Skip to main content
Steve Dilger retires from United Equipment Accessories after 40 years

steve dilger.jpg

Steve Dilger 

 COURTESY PHOTO

Steve Dilger, customer service manager, is retiring from United Equipment Accessories Inc., after 40 years of service.

Dilger joined UEA in 1981 and worked as a member of the slip ring production and assembly team for 18 years.

In 1999, he became the Customer Service Manager.

"Steve has personified the type of long-term employee that UEA is known for," said UEA President Mark Hanawalt. "He started in production, grew his talents, became a department leader, and finished his career as a valuable management team member. Steve is the voice and face of UEA's exemplary customer service. But Steve's most important characteristic is living the UEA's core values."

