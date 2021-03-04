Steadfastness, optimism and growth is the mindset for Cedar Valley

Editor's note: This column by Grow Cedar Valley President Cary Darrah is part of the Courier's annual Progress Edition.

There is only one word that can serve as the title of this chapter of the Cedar Valley’s story: perseverance.

This has been a difficult time for every community, every state, and every country in the world, but at no time was giving up an option. The Cedar Valley (like all others) was hit hard but perseverance – the ability to keep moving ahead despite obstacles – has been highlighted in many ways.

Businesses in the Cedar Valley knew that to get through this and get ahead was to keep employees and patrons safe. Supporting and connecting with one another has never been more important.