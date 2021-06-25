Stan and Bev McCadam are Cedar Valley volunteer duo

Fifth in a series on this year’s 8 Over 80 winners.
WATERLOO – Stan and Bev McCadam have packed quite a one-two punch of volunteerism their entire 44 years in the Cedar Valley, both individually and as a team.
The natives of New York state been active in serving the Church Row neighborhood through First United Methodist Church and in their individual endeavors.
Stan, who worked for years as an executive at the Mead Corp./Weyerhaeuser facility in Waterloo, mentored young people at Irving Elementary School through the local Partners In Education program and received a Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2010. He also volunteered and helped design a landscaping labyrinth at the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, and worked with the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. Stan also volunteered with Junior Achievement as an instructor.
Bev has been active with the Alzheimer’s Association, with a personal interest since her mother had suffered from the condition. For the past 20 years she has worked as a trained volunteer counselor with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program, or SHIIP, counseling senior citizens on finding the best Medicare supplement insurance plans. Bev, like Stan, also is a past recipient of the Governor’s Volunteer Award.
Volunteerism was a learned trait. “As I was growing up, my mother did a lot of volunteer work,” Bev said. “And so I kind of saw her involvement in the community in my early years, and as I looked back I thought, ‘Well, she really DID kind of pave the way for me to do it.”
And when her mother developed Alzheimer’s, “that took me in that direction” of volunteer work she said, inspired by Kathy Martin, an administrator at Friendship Village. “I didn’t know all things about that disease that I know now. I vowed to help others so they didn’t make the same mistakes. So I was involved with the Alzheimer’s Association, was on their board, did fundraising, and the big thing I did was to lead a support group, and I led that for 20 years.”
That parallels her involvement with the SHIIP program. “I really enjoy the people, the clients. Some of them I‘ve had for years, and I miss them when something happens to them. So I’ve enjoyed that, and that’s a great one for keeping your mind active. It was a lot easier for me because of the training they give you. I feel an obligation to my clients. They are a little frantic, sometimes, as to what to do. So it’s a great organization.” Bev was previously employed at Aerial Services Inc. in Cedar Falls 12 years.
The interest in the arboretum was a labor of love.
“We both love gardening. We just enjoyed it,” she said. Stan helped design the landscaping labyrinth with friend Manley Orum – which earned them both recognition in a 2009 issue of The Iowan magazine. Stan also had helped with pruning and landscaping maintenance at the arboretum and helped paint its visitors center.
While each had their own areas of interest, both were jointly involved at their church, said Ellen Vanderloo, who nominated the McCadams for Eight over 80 recognition.
“They helped organize Wednesday night neighborhood meals,” Vanderloo noted. “Bev has been diligent in her efforts to reach out to shut-ins through home visits and recently by sending notes of encouragement and treat bags.”
The coronavirus pandemic presented challenges for volunteers as well as those they serve. Stan is resuming Meals on Wheels volunteer work this month. Bev has had to do much of her SHIIP work by Zoom teleconference from home but has made it work.
“It’s nice to pay back, you know?” Bev said. “We’ve been fortunate in this community; it’s nice to share our time with the community. Stan’s the kind of person that when someone raises a need, when something comes up, he just steps forward, and says ‘Well, I’ve got time, I can do that.’ “ That happens a lot with him.”
“In the 44 years they have lived in the Cedar Valley, Stan and Bev McCadam have quietly been impacting the lives of its residents,” Vanderloo wrote. “They have had a volunteer mindset, from their early years when the served as Brownie and Eagle Scout leaders, all the way up to their retirement.”