Stan and Bev McCadam are Cedar Valley volunteer duo

And when her mother developed Alzheimer’s, “that took me in that direction” of volunteer work she said, inspired by Kathy Martin, an administrator at Friendship Village. “I didn’t know all things about that disease that I know now. I vowed to help others so they didn’t make the same mistakes. So I was involved with the Alzheimer’s Association, was on their board, did fundraising, and the big thing I did was to lead a support group, and I led that for 20 years.”

That parallels her involvement with the SHIIP program. “I really enjoy the people, the clients. Some of them I‘ve had for years, and I miss them when something happens to them. So I’ve enjoyed that, and that’s a great one for keeping your mind active. It was a lot easier for me because of the training they give you. I feel an obligation to my clients. They are a little frantic, sometimes, as to what to do. So it’s a great organization.” Bev was previously employed at Aerial Services Inc. in Cedar Falls 12 years.

The interest in the arboretum was a labor of love.