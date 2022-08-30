Staggs makes 100th placement in the Top Echelon Network

Kristy Staggs, president/CEO and owner of Byrnes & Rupkey Inc. Executive Search and Recruiting recently made her 100th placement in the Top Echelon Network. Staggs, who is celebrating her 25th year in the recruiting profession, specializes in manufacturing, engineering, human eesources, supply management as well as industrial manufacturing both in the local Waterloo/Cedar Falls area as well as Nationwide recruiting.

Byrnes & Rupkey, Inc. is celebrating a Top Echelon milestone overall. The agency recently surpassed the $1 million mark for cash-in since it joined The Top Echelon Network a little over eight years ago. Byrnes & Rupkey, Inc. is an executive recruiting agency that works heavily throughout the Cedar Valley, Iowa and Midwest but do nationwide executive recruiting. The Byrnes & Rupkey team consists of Staggs and Sara Gallagher, vice president of talent acquisition and research.